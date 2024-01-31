Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDRR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

