Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MDRR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
