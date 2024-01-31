Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,288. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.34.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

