Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2024 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2024 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2023 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2023 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MRVL stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,033. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

Get Marvell Technology Inc alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.