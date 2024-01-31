Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $513.38

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $513.38 and last traded at $513.14, with a volume of 269789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $501.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
