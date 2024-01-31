Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $520.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

