Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.