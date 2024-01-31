Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) & Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Financial Survey

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals -432.64% -175.74% -60.31% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -27.16% -24.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.83%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $25.48 million 21.18 -$19.82 million ($2.65) -3.73 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.15 million ($0.27) -5.59

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ZTALMY product candidate acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for treating genetic epilepsy disorders, such as PCDH19-related epilepsy, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Orion Corporation and Tenacia Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.