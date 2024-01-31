Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

