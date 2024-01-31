Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

