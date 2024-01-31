Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

IFF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 348,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

