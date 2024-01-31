Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,141,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,886,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

