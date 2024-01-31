Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 178,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 24,439,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,346,738. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.