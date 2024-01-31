Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 2,921 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 1,277,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

