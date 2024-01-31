Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 2,853,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

