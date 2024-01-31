Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,021 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $587.88. The company had a trading volume of 195,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

