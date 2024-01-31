Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.70. The company had a trading volume of 279,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,493. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

