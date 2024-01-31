Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 122.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. 35,419,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,108,250. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $604.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a 200 day moving average of $241.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

