Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

