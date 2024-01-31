Marco Investment Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 6,521,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,015,840. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

