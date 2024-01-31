Marco Investment Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.47. 1,890,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The firm has a market cap of $309.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

