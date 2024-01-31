Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,796,187 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,808. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

