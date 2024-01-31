Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.93.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

