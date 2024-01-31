Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

