M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 7,257 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,842. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

