M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $135.11

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.11, but opened at $122.20. M/I Homes shares last traded at $126.90, with a volume of 117,982 shares changing hands.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

