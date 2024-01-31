Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 233,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,083,000 after buying an additional 913,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.