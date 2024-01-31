Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,848. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.