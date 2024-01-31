loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.86. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 59,104 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and have sold 186,832 shares worth $528,854. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 172,802 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.