Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 32,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 155,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LOB

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.