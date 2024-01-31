LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Update

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

