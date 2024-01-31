Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.12. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

