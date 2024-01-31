LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.76.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Further Reading

