LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LendingClub Stock Up 9.7 %

LendingClub stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,645. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,635,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,255,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

