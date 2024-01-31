LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.