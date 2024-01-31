LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
LendingClub Price Performance
Shares of LC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingClub
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.