Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Leafly Trading Down 1.7 %

Leafly stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leafly will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

About Leafly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

