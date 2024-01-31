Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

