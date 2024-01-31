Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

