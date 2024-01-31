Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $89.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

