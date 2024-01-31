Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $18.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $816.83. 190,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,636. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $761.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.23.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

