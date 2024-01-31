Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Harbor Island Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 14.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.77 on Wednesday, hitting $819.02. 182,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $761.89 and a 200 day moving average of $691.23. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.