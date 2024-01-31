Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Critical Review

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -91.29% -102.00% -81.35% Kymera Therapeutics -357.47% -37.56% -28.49%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.83 -$21.10 million ($2.71) -0.36 Kymera Therapeutics $46.85 million 38.85 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -11.43

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

