Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

KOS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

