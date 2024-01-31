Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Knightscope Price Performance

NASDAQ KSCP opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 974,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Stories

