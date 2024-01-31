KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.