KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 220.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.90. 393,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average is $244.06.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

