KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,652 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. 925,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

