KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $406.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.54 and its 200 day moving average is $323.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

