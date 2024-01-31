KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 132,558 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

LPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 73,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,522. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

