KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,944. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

