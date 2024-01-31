KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 456,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

